Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%. The company had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $221.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.26.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $41,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,879,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,203,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,693. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

