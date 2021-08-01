Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Methode Electronics worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after purchasing an additional 536,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,285,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 333,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

