Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,032.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $603.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.98.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

PRAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

