Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 36,486 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 173.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJRI stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $943.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.27.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

