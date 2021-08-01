Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Down 6.7%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52. 2,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNLX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Renalytix AI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -187.81.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after buying an additional 470,577 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,130,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 110,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 69,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

