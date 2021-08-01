Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 83,628 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

