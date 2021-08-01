Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 47,513 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,513 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of TimkenSteel worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in TimkenSteel by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

TMST opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

