Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $413,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $218.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.15. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

APEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

