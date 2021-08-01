Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,308 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 109,534 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 142,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 67,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

