Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) vs. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Head to Head Survey

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25%

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Insight Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.57 $15.87 million $0.47 90.43 Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.43 $172.64 million $6.19 16.22

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Insight Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Betterware de Mexico and Insight Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

Betterware de Mexico currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.71%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus target price of $106.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.76%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Betterware de Mexico on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions such as supply chain optimization, connected workforce, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Insight Enterprises was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.