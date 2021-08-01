R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

RRD opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $441.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 2,386,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,522,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

