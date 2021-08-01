Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,382 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

DLA stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

