Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,668 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 169,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $54,733.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

