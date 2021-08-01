Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $79.29 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.23% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

