Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of MRG.UN opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The stock has a market cap of C$691.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.07. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.55 and a twelve month high of C$18.09.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.