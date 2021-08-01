TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist Securities

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,750. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $114,134,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 372,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransUnion by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 255,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.