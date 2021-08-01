Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison Sells 21,139 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles R. Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00.

Shares of WING opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.24. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

