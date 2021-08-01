Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,459.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

