Insider Selling: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55.

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

