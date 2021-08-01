Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.58. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

