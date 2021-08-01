Zacks: Analysts Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.36. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after acquiring an additional 143,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $187,442,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KSU opened at $267.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.42. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
