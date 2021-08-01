Zacks: Analysts Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.36. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after acquiring an additional 143,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $187,442,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU opened at $267.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.42. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.