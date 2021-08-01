$2.58 EPS Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

UNP stock opened at $218.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.