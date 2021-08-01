-$3.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.23). Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of ($3.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $305.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $185.62 and a 52 week high of $338.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.