Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $2.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.37. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $206.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $114.77 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,101 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

