Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $2.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.37. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $206.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $114.77 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,101 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.