AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Acquires $361,100.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AAR by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after buying an additional 712,488 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 993,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AAR by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after acquiring an additional 119,723 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.