Insider Selling: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $670.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of -1.61.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

