Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells $262,500.00 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $8,988.40.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $9,775.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $103,277.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $9,646.20.

On Friday, June 4th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $9,039.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $8,266.20.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $3,454.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $47,078.40.

Shares of APLT opened at $17.21 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $448.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

