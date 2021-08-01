Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. On average, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLDD opened at $15.40 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

