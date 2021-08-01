Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Set at C$25.00 by Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) has been assigned a C$25.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

REAL stock opened at C$12.77 on Friday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$11.44 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,533,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,778,242.74. Insiders have sold a total of 136,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,862 over the last quarter.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

