Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WZZZY. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,850.00.

WZZZY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.25.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

