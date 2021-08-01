Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIVHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

