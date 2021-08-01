Canaccord Genuity Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$115.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Toromont Industries stock opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.00. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

