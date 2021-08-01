Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 45,365 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $6,125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth about $4,853,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 64,873 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LUNA opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.41 million, a PE ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

