Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

SDIV stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

