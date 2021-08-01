Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,900 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $48.87 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

