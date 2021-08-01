Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $206,000 in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of GRIN opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

