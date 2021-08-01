8,111 Shares in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.10. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

