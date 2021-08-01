Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KL. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.42.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$53.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$14.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.68. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3364471 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

