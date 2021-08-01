Head to Head Contrast: Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Codex DNA and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A HTG Molecular Diagnostics -261.44% -120.05% -53.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codex DNA and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HTG Molecular Diagnostics $8.55 million 5.23 -$20.87 million ($4.42) -1.39

Codex DNA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Codex DNA and HTG Molecular Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Codex DNA currently has a consensus price target of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 46.87%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.47%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than Codex DNA.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. The company was founded by Bruce E. Seligmann in October 1997 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

