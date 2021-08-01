Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Drops By 20.7%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $113.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

