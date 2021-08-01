Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $159.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

