Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 10,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 396,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,176,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,866,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 138,283 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2,375.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

