Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $462.98

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $462.98 and last traded at $454.00, with a volume of 1048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.39% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $256.28 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

