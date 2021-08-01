GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.20

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €28.20 ($33.18) and last traded at €28.20 ($33.18), with a volume of 95002 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.05 ($33.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.39 million and a PE ratio of 58.14.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

