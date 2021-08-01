Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.92

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.92 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 79709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBGSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

