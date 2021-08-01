Brokerages Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce $3.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. Lennox International reported earnings of $3.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of LII stock opened at $329.43 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.58. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

