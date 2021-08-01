Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

FRBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $249.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

