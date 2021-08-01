Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.50.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$132.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$123.07. The stock has a market cap of C$65.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$92.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.37.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

