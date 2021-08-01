Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$109.00 Price Target at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.11.

TIH stock opened at C$105.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 32.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.23. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$70.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.94.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

