Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.65.

SU opened at C$24.56 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

